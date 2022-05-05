Why are you running for office?
I am running for this office in hopes of gaining an official position in order to have a vote inside our fiscal court system to make our county a better and safer place to reside, with cleaner communities and better road maintenance to improve safe travel four our school buses, as well as our local residents. I would like to have a voice, vote, on how our tax dollars are used to benefit Knox County as well as District Five in best and honest manner. I would lie to help our fire departments stay organized, to serve our communities, to be able to answer our emergency calls.
What separates you from the other candidates in your race?
I feel I am separate from other candidates because of abilities as stated. I have years of construction experience in heavy equipment operations in road building, street road construction in subdivisions. I am retired, have no other jobs, this giving me time to be a full-time magistrate to carry out the duties required. I have an educational knowledge of working with Knox County Government. I feel I have the ability to use the tax payers’ dollars to best of improvements considered by most.
What are your goals /plans once in office?
I plan to work with sensible ideals to better serve the residents of District Five and Knox County.
What is the plan to met goals?
I plan to attend all fiscal court meetings, to work with all officials to achieve our goals as a group.
What are the biggest issues facing our county?
One big issue at present is roadside throw away trash. This stems from our community public not having pride in our environment. We need more commercial business to increase our tax base.
How will you address these issues?
I will work and make suggestions to all members of the fiscal court using the best methods to solve these issues, such as using our solid waste and inmate labor program. I will be working sincere with “whoever” Judge Executive to encourage commercial business to locate in Knox County.
