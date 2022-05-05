Why are you running for office?
I am running for Magistrate because I believe that I can be a strong voice for the people of District 4. I am willing to listen to the people and represent them..
What separates you from the other candidates in your race?
I am a lifetime resident of District 4. I care about the people in my community. I am a former teacher in the Knox County district and I have over 20 years experience as the transportation director for the Knox County School system. This experience and knowledge of working with the Knox County school board to provide safe and dependable roads for our school buses makes me the best candidate for Magistrate in District 4.
What are your goals /plans once in office?
My goals as magistrate are to work closely with the people of District 4 and to be a voice for them. I plan to work to keep taxes low and help to create jobs for our community.
What is the plan to met goals?
I plan on meeting these goals by listening to the people and being available whenever needed. I plan on maintaining a positive working relationship with the Judge, fiscal court, Mayor Thompson, city officials, and our State Representative Tom Smith.
What are the biggest issues facing our county?
One of the biggest issues we have in our county is preparing our youth for the workforce and educating them of the opportunities that are available. We need to prepare our youth to be productive citizens in our community. I will work towards promoting positive investments for our community.
How will you address these issues?
I will address these issues by voting on items that will promote our youth in a positive way. I will work with the new vocational school to promote more student participation. I will also work with Union College to promote all that it has to offer our community. I will strive to get businesses in this area to promote more jobs for the people. I will do my best to help serve everyone.
