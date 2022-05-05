Why are you running for office?
It is a position that I have held before and enjoy public service. I’m running because I believe that I can make a difference in both my district and Knox County.
What separates you from the other candidates in your race?
The fact that I have four yours of previous experience as a magistrate..
What are your goals /plans once in office?
To further improve the infrastructure of my district as well as the rest of the county. Additionally, to do my part to bring more jobs to the county while keeping taxes low.
What is the plan to meEt YOUR goals?
I plan to improve infrastructure by working with the Judge Executive and other members of the fiscal court as well as state and federal officials to get more funding and more industry. Furthermore, by doing my part to manage spending to keep our taxes down.
What are the biggest issues facing our county?
Some of the biggest issues are lack of industry, qualified work force, and the drug epidemic.
How will you address these issues?
• Search for industrial opportunities.
• Embrace technical education.
• To aid law enforcement and judicial system in reversing substance abuse.
