Why are you running for office?
I have served as Knox County Jailer for the last 11 years. I work hard for our county. During my last three terms, I worked to keep our old jail open while planning, building, and opening the new Knox County Detention Center (KCDC). The new facility increased housing capacity to 294 beds versus the old facility with only 35 beds. KCDC requires 24/7 management and supervision. I am on call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. I have the experience and training to continue to get the job done. My efforts to secure multiple contracts with other counties and the state has provided our county with approximately $250,000 in revenue monthly for housing their inmates. KCDC is full and continues to grow overcapacity and increase revenue. I started, developed, and supervise rehabilitation programming required for the state contract. I started and support programming such as educational (GED, anger management, etc.), vocational (gardening), spiritual (weekly bible studies, church services). I manage the partnership for road crews with the state highway department. Under my leadership, KCDC successfully navigated the extreme threat of the COVID-19 pandemic. I am running because I have more plans and goals to accomplish.
What separates you from the other candidates in your race?
My qualifications and experience make me very different from the other candidates. In our old jail, I ran a 35 bed facility with over 200 county inmates, coordinated transport schedules with court schedules, and passed every jail inspection functioning inside our budget despite an overcrowded and deteriorating building for over 9 years. I had problems to solve that no other candidate has even thought about. I worked with the fiscal court to design the new jail based on my experiences, knowledge of needs, and training. YOUR VOTE allowed me the opportunity to open the new Knox County Detention Center (KCDC). KCDC was designed to house 294 inmates. I now house over 400 inmates. The revenue from housing other counties and state inmates helps pay the mortgage on our new building. Managing a residential facility of this size, including budget, medical, maintenance, staffing, food service, programming, transport to court, safety, and state and federal regulations is a huge responsibility that I have successfully achieved the last 3 ½ years during a pandemic. In the past 11 years as your Knox County Jailer, I have never failed a jail inspection. I have a 100% pass rate. I am asking for your vote..
What are your goals /plans once in office?
I plan on continuing to offer educational classes and add more as the state permits. GED will continue to be a priority. I have designated a room in Knox County Detention Center (KCDC) for the GED program. This month alone, 6 sections of the test have been passed by inmates. The KCDC offers on-site GED, no cost to taxpayers. Several goals I have are to build a fish farm, a chicken coop, move forward with building a fence around KCDC that will allow more gardening space and outside walking tracks. I hope to help our inmates learn to grow their own food. I am always looking for grants to fund vocational training for inmates interested in carpentry, electrical, plumbing, nursing, etc. I will work toward offering these types of classes if I can find the funding. COVID-19 set strict programming and group work limitations for the past 2 ½ years. We wrote several grants to help pay for personal protective equipment, cleaning equipment, and other programming supplies. A NEW program we are working on securing is The Rise Program offering inmates employment through Good Will upon release. We are working with the program supervisors, and a HouseBill 556 Application is filed.
What is the plan to meEt YOUR goals?
I plan to contact vocational principals to see if any classes would be available to the inmates. I will also ask if any of the instructors would be allowed to come to the jail to teach those classes. I will contact area colleges to see what online classes might be available and any scholarship money available for them to apply to receive. I will continue to work with The Rise Up Program and Soft Skills Program to help inmates getting ready for release to find employment. I have an idea to look for volunteer GED tutors that could benefit inmates struggling with reading. A GED Tutor may even be hired using commissary funds. Bid out the cost to build a fence around the jail. Send plans to the Department of Corrections for approval. Plan an outside space that will serve multiple purposes for gardening and track. I will do more research on fish farms and look for an area convenient to jail property to build a facility to raise fish for food and stock local ponds. I will build housing for chickens to produce eggs for the jail.
What are the biggest issues facing our county?
Drug abuse and lack of education are the two most important issues. The jobs are here wanting workers. We have the workforce, but the minimum requirements for hiring are a high school diploma and passing a drug test. We have a generation of young people who need to understand the importance of going to school. COVID-19 pandemic has really hurt school attendance because it has broken the habit of attendance. We need to continue to stress the importance of education to our young people. The importance of reading and writing. Drugs have affected everyone and everything. We are constantly trying to find a solution to curing addiction. God can heal all things, but he also has provided us with tools to help ourselves. Education is one of those tools. At KCDC, we offer moral reconation therapy, anger management, Parenting, Staying Quit, Thinking for Good, Untangled Relationships, New Directions, and GED classes to motivate inmates to make a change in their lives. We want them to make good decisions. I want them to have more confidence in making a change. We let them know their past doesn’t have to be their future.
How will you address these issues?
All the above, as just shared, is how I am addressing the issues. I will continue researching for classes that will motivate inmates to take control of their lives and make smart choices. I will continue to be an advocate for GED and degree completion. I will continue to find grants to finance educational programs we need in vocational studies. I will investigate college classes for inmates interested in studying for careers that require college degrees. Continue to provide education, counseling, and second chances to those battling addiction. I want to continue helping those sick with addiction find their way to sobriety and a new life through education, encouragement, support with accountability, and a lot of prayer. I want to continue to make a difference. I need your vote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.