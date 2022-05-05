Why are you running for office?
I am seeking reelection as Judge-Executive to continue the progress we’ve made in all aspects of the functions within the office. It is obvious there were changes that had to be made when I took office in 2019. I have applied my business background and financial management principles to ensure Knox County is on track to move forward. The Responsibilities of this office covers a wide range of obligations that must be dealt with daily. That’s were you have to have a vision that is structured in order to accomplish the goal you have set. I have made it a point to work with other elected officials local, state federal and other community partners for the benefit of Knox County. Also, I feel I have established a good relationship with neighboring counties.
What separates you from the other candidates in your race?
EXPERIENCE I cannot (determine exactly) what background experience Mr. Allen has, but I can tell you about my background. Even before graduating I worked to help support myself and have been blessed to succeed in starting and managing my own business. I know about creating jobs and making payroll, managing employees and procuring contacts. The most valuable experience is to have the ability to work through difficult situations when they arise. I have the experience and dedication to continue to meet the daily responsibilities, and work in conjunction with other elected leaders to continue to move Knox County forward.
What are your goals /plans once in office?
My goals are to continue managing the financial affairs of Knox County in a fiscally responsible manner and to ensure that the citizens of Knox County will be served by all the functions of county government. Continue working on infrastructure improvements such as the expansion and upgrades to waterlines, broadband, roads and promote economic growth within Knox County. Develop and expand opportunities for Knox County that will benefit all age groups young and old by developing a new recreational complex that will be developed in stages. To efficiently manage the affairs of county government without raising taxes on the taxpayers of Knox County. An Example of this would be the rehabilitation of the Knox County Road Department. We have relocated the Road Department to a new 15-acre site, built a new modern shop facility. Purchased new road equipment (1.3 million dollars) increased wages for county employees, without incurring debt or raising taxes. We now Chip/seal to eliminate gravel roads, produce asphalt products, implemented a patching program, free dumpster services, expanded services at the road department to include snow removal, asphalt treatment, rehab the old jail to accommodate more public services
What is the plan to meEt YOUR goals?
I plan on meeting these goals by continuing with the structured planning process already in place for projects that will enhance infrastructure projects such as road improvements, broadband and waterline extensions. Projects that are now becoming a reality that have been in the planning stage for as much as 3 years.
1.Vision for projects (identify the need)
2.Develop a plan for the projects
3.Ability to work the process
4.Meeting with state and federal sources
For the past 3 and a half years I have worked within the budgets that we adopted.
What are the biggest issues facing our county?
A. Illegal drugs and people selling drugs!
B. Lack of a trained work force.
C. Infrastructure Improvements
How will you address these issues?
A. Illegal Drugs, drug dealers are so detrimental to our communities. I have been able to increase the sheriff’s office budget each year. I fully support all of our law enforcement agencies.
B. Lack of trained work force. I have worked with other local leaders and community partners to promote and support the new Work Training Center and new Vocational School, that will prepare and enhance a trained work force for Knox County.
C. Infrastructure improvements. I will continue to seek funding for these improvements by working with other elected leaders to obtain funding for these projects.
