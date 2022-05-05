Why are you running for office?
It’s 2022 and Knox County needs to move forward like many of the counties that surround us. We have to get involved and become part of the solution. I don’t want to sit at home and wonder if I could make our county better for my children and your children. It’s time to hit the ground running and make some changes for Knox County to progress.
What separates you from the other candidates in your race?
Unlike my competitor, I have never held a job in our courthouse. I am not a career politician. I have worked many different jobs in my life. I started working when I was in High School. My wife and I work hard and run a successful business located in Knox County. I have worked tirelessly through this campaign and if elected will continue to do so.
What are your goals /plans once in office?
I want to surround myself with people like myself that wish to see Knox County prosper for all citizens. Immediately upon taking office, I will form a new Economic Development Committee to attract new business. I am open to new ideas from anyone and everyone in our county. Two heads is better than one any day. It’s time to listen and collaborate with everyday citizens to move Knox County into a place we should be proud of. Bringing in jobs, jobs, jobs, is my goal.
What is the plan to meEt YOUR goals?
Hired qualified staff. Work with the fiscal court magistrates to see what changes need to be made to the budget. I will look for wasteful spending. I will take an inventory of damaged, neglected roads to see what can be done. I will find out why people in our county don’t have decent drinking water. I will utilize grant writers from day one in office to find money that we qualify for instead of waiting for funds to come to us.
What are the biggest issues facing our county?
People are leaving this county and driving to find work. Not only are we losing valuable work force we are losing the occupational tax and when they move away, property tax. Recruitment of jobs needs to be a priority. Laurel County announces new jobs and industry on a constant basis. Why are our leaders not bringing in industry like our neighboring counties?
How will you address these issues?
I will meet with state leaders, neighboring county leaders and see what type of funds and collaborations are available. When you work with other counties for a common goal, funding becomes a priority for that county from the state. I want to explore incentives that make companies want to stay, instead of folding and leaving like Tremco and our Popsicle Factory on the bypass.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.