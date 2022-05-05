Why are you running for office?
I feel there are a lot of areas that need attention/improvement within my district and the county. I am a lifelong resident of my district and want our area as well as the county to prosper and improve.
What separates you from the other candidates in your race?
I have over thirty years experience working in road construction. I feel with my knowledge and experience, I would know the best way to fix a lot of our road problems. I know what works and what doesn’t. I will listen to voters concerns and do my best to address and correct the problem(s).
What are your goals /plans once in office?
I plan to work on the cemetery roads that are difficult to travel for families visiting and maintaining graves of loved ones. I believe a lot of problems with the roads could be eliminated if the ditches were maintained properly. I also want to make sure the bridges are maintained as well. I plan on being fair and sensible with any decision making concerning the county’s budget. I will address any concerns the people of my district have that pertain to the magistrate’s duties and try to agree on a solution.
What is the plan to meEt YOUR goals?
I plan to utilize the county road equipment and personnel during the allotted time period for my district in order to improve the areas needed. I have traveled most of the roads in my district, talked to residents, and have seen what needs to be done. I plan to address the most needed areas first and continue to improve the other areas as time and supplies will allow.
What are the biggest issues facing our county?
I believe we need to do more to maintain the roads and bridges we have. This would save money in the long term, to fix a problem before it becomes a bigger, more expensive problem. In order to promote our area for future industry and to secure good paying jobs for our citizens, I believe it’s important to have well maintained roads and bridges.
How will you address these issues?
I will listen and be willing to work toward the best interest of my district and the county as a whole. I believe a lot can be accomplished by working together and being reasonable and sensible about problems. I think it’s important to be conservative and careful when deciding on how to spend the county’s funds.
