Why are you running for office?
I am running for reelection for the office of Ky State Representative so that I can follow up on the projects that were started during my first term.
During my first term, I was able to secure funding for a much needed vocational school for the youth of our area. If reelected I can oversee the project and make sure it is completed in a way that fully benefits our young people.
One area that will be part of this project is standing for an industrial park to recruit businesses to come to the county making it possible for youth who receive the training in the new vocational school to find jobs in which they were trained.
What separates you from the other candidates in your race?
Experience means a lot. I have worked over thirty years on issues coming out of our state government. I understand what happens in state government. I understand how state government works.
I feel I am in the best position to be able to accomplish many things that will move the 86th district forward.
I have much pride for the district I serve. I want nothing more than to see our district be the best it can be for the people and in turn give the children a great place to grow up and thrive.
What are your goals /plans once in office?
My first goal is centered around the vocational school and education. After securing funding for a community college and a new vocational school, I want to work with local schools, their principals, and the administration to get our kids enrolled in order to make this project a success.
Second, we were able to put industrial parks into the budget. Now, I want to make sure Knox and Laurel get the funding needed to build on in my district.
Third, in today’s time, I feel there is a war on constitutional and religious liberties. I have stood up for these rights and will continue to do so.
Another project I would like to tackle is to find a destination point for outdoor recreation such as joining the trails program that has been established in eastern Kentucky. This would be for families to enjoy side by side and outdoor recreation vehicles. Some areas that could possibly be utilized could be Stinking Creek or Trosper area.
What is the plan to meEt YOUR goals?
I plan to partner with federal, state, and local governments. We have made much progress and I plan to continue to fight for funding and support that will move the 86th district forward for the people and improvement for this area.
What are the biggest issues facing our county?
I see several issues facing the district, however one of the biggest issues is lack of opportunity for our youth in education and for those in the workforce, as well as opportunities for our senior citizens.
Drugs is another huge issue that faces our district which I believe stems from lack of opportunities for growth and improvement for the future.
How will you address these issues?
Supporting projects that will offer better opportunities for success. Jobs are important that is our youth are not trained the jobs cannot be filled. Focusing on education and on vocational school will train students and will offer a promise for a better future. Hopefully when young people can see a better future ahead because they aren’t expected to go to college to be successful they will be less apt to turn to drugs.
I feel that to combat the drug issue, rehabilitation is very important. Jail time is not working, that’s obvious. We have good rehabilitation programs. I feel that these programs need to be supported and expanded further for rehab to continue working.
