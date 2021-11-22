On November 19, 2021 Knox County Deputy Scotty Wilson responded to a complaint of possible child abuse involving two (2) small children.
The abuse had reportedly taken place earlier at a residence on Ball Lane in Cannon. The victims were now at a different location. Deputy Wilson traveled to the current location of the children. Deputy Wilson observed bruises on the two children ages six (6) and three (3). Child Protective Services was notified and also responded to the residence. The CPS worker viewed the children and confirmed the abuse.
After conducting an investigation, Deputy Wilson arrested the mother of the children, Felisha N Collins age 29 of Cannon, KY. charging her with two (2) counts of Criminal Abuse-3 rd Degree.
Felisha Collins was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center. The children remained with a family member at their current location.
