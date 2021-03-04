Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Justin Taylor along with Deputy Landry Collett and K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler with assistance from Barbourville police officer Karl Middleton arrested two individuals on Wednesday night March 3, 2021 at approximately 11:08 PM.
The arrests occurred on Barbourville road, approximately 2 miles South of London after Deputy Justin Taylor observed a vehicle – a green colored Toyota Tercel -with an expired license plate. A traffic stop was conducted and during the stop deputies noted detecting the odor of marijuana. A Sheriff's office K-9 handler – K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler and his K-9 “Edge” were requested and alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. Sheriff's investigators found digital scales, a large amount of a crystal like substance suspected to be methamphetamine, gabapentin, hydrocodone, a glass smoking pipe with a crystal like residue, and US currency. The two arrested individuals were identified as:
the driver – Lisa G. Patterson age 48 of Johnny Disney Rd., Cannon, KY charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense; trafficking in a controlled substance – third-degree – first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia no registration plates.
The passenger – Douglas Daniel Simons age 24 of Castor St., Houston, TX charged with complicity to traffick in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; complicity to traffic in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense; complicity to traffic in a controlled substance – third-degree – first offense.
These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photos of accused attached are courtesy of Laurel County correctional center. Photo of contraband seized attached to this report. Laurel County Sheriff John Root stated that drug investigations and arrests will continue in Laurel County.
