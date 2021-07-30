Mr. Carl Dale Vaughn, 68, of Lily, formerly of Green Road, passed away Saturday morning, July 24, 2021 at his home. He was the son of the late William “Bill” and Dorothy Smith Vaughn born on August 18, 1952 in Knox County.
Carl Dale was a self-employed carpenter and a member of the Rock Springs Missionary Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.
He united in marriage with Helen Jean Messer and later with Louetta Sprinkles.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers-in-law, Gillis Doug Barnett, Frank Hale and Ronald Hager and two nephews, Steven Vaughn and Keith McKinley Vaughn.
Survivors include his children, Crystal Mills and fiancé, Timmy Joe Smith, of Girdler, Angela Lawson of Cannon and Justin Vaughn and fiancé, Whitney Smith, of Lily; a step-son, Doug Hensley of Lily; six sisters, Irene Hale of Green Road, Thelma Jean Hager of Woollum, Christine Young and Nancy Barnett both of Barbourville, Patsy Jones and husband, Jerry, of Girdler and Janice Evans and husband, Johnny, of Green Road; five brothers, Clifton Vaughn and wife, Brenda, of North Carolina, Earl Vaughn and wife, Shirley, of Emmenice, McKinley Vaughn and wife, Debbie, of Woollum, Eddie Vaughn and wife, Bobbie, of Green Road and Ted Vaughn and wife, Sherry, of Woollum; seven grandchildren, Dustin Mills, Zachary Broughton, Miranda Lawson, Hayden Vaughn, Eian Abner, Baily and Anslee Jones; among other loved ones and dear friends.
His funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Friday, July 30 at 11 A.M. with Rev. Ricky “Bart” Smith, Rev. Ricky Broughton and Rev. Dexter Smith officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Owen Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Devon Evans, Nathaniel Vaughn, Justin Jones, Jeffery Vaughn, Jonathon Vaughn, Clifford Vaughn, Jason Vaughn, Nicholas Vaughn, John McTeer, Kyle Owen, Donnie Owen and Dustin Owen. Honorary bearers will be Doug Hensley, Bill Harris, Jim Benge and Bill Wombles.
Friends may call at the funeral home Thursday between 6 and 9 P.M. and Friday prior to the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
