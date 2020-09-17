Mrs. Carleen Sue (Jackson) Henson age 78 of Cannon departed this life on Friday, September 11, 2020. She was the daughter of Lilbern Jackson and Ruby (Morris) Jackson born to them on June 22, 1942 in Knox County, Kentucky. She was a member of the Oak Grove Baptist Church and was a member of the Eastern Star. Sue enjoyed crafting, sewing, camping and fishing but especially loved being with her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Lilbern and Ruby Jackson and one brother, Bobby Jackson.
Left behind to mourn her passing, her son Robert Henson and wife LeeAnn and two daughters, Carolyn Denise Warren and Rhonda Russ all of London, three brothers, Clifford Jackson and wife Sue of Henry County, Kentucky, Jerrell Jackson and wife Dorinda of Acadia, Florida and Lynn Jackson and wife Lisa of Florida, three sisters, Faye Taylor, Judy Stringer and Ann Bunch and husband Tom all of Corbin, eight grandchildren, Angie Nolan, Chrissy Henson, Daniel Henson, Brandon Russ, Austin Henson, Camden Henson, Annslee Henson and Candice Cole, seven great grandchildren, Kristen Rickett, Anthony Rickett, Jax Lee Smith, Paislee Henson, Cameron Christian, Cory Sizemore and Caleb Sizemore and one great-great grandchild, Kinslee Hobbs. She also leaves behind many other relatives and dear friends.
