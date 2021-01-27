Mr. Carnell Sprinkles, 79, of Barbourville, passed away Sunday afternoon, January 24, 2021 at Baptist Health Corbin. He was the son of the late Carnel Sprinkles and Ellen Frost Sprinkles Smith born on January 18, 1942 in Knox County.
Carnell was a well-known businessman, contractor, former Knox County Judge Executive and a member of the Locust Grove Baptist Church. Carnell enjoyed fishing, spending time with his family, having friends over for dinner and hanging out with his friends at Four Seasons Farm Store.
On August 11, 1961, he united in marriage with Joan Abner and to this union two sons were born.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Pauline Bryant and Loretta Buck; three brothers, Creed, Denver and Oakley Sprinkles and a grandson, Benjamin Sprinkles.
Survivors include his loving wife of 59 years, Joan Sprinkles of Barbourville; two beloved sons, Charles Sprinkles and wife, Gail, of Gray and Kelly Sprinkles and wife, Amy, of Barbourville; two sisters, Thelma Burch and husband, Frank, of Newburg, MD and Amanda Miracle and husband, Ralph, of Berea; treasured grandchildren, Courtney Murphy and husband, Chris, Austin Sprinkles, Alex Sprinkles and fiancé, Macey Gray, and Clay Sprinkles; great grandchildren, Carley and Caelleann Murphy; special employees, Debbie Martin and Annie Sanders; among other loved ones, friends and fishing buddies.
The Sprinkles family would like to thank everyone for their love and concern, however, after much thought and prayer have chosen a private service in order to protect those they love and care about.
A private family funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Saturday, January 30 with Rev. David Barnard and Rev. David Johnson officiating. Immediately following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Barbourville Cemetery where extended family and friends may attend at 3 P.M.
Casket bearers will be Austin Sprinkles, Alex Sprinkles, Clay Sprinkles, Chris Murphy, Finley Moore, Paul Hampton, Terry Centers, Billy Ray Smith and Charley Parks. Honorary bearers will be John Bruner, Andy Buell, Kenneth Lay, Larry “Walleye” Jones, Chris Smith, Jimmy Smith and Clifford Smith.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
Please remember, during the continuing COVID-19 event, capacity restrictions, social distancing and the wearing of face coverings as mandated by the Governor of Kentucky will be followed during all services. We appreciate your help with these guidelines so we can continue to serve our community during these trying times in the safest manner possible.
