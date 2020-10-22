Carnzzle Lane, age 83 of Woolum, KY was born in Knox County, KY on December 17, 1936 to the late Clifford and Rosie Mae McCoy Lane and departed this life on October 19, 2020 in the Barbourville ARH Hospital. He was a member of Piney Chapel Baptist Church and enjoyed riding horses, riding 4-wheelers, cutting wood, sitting on the front porch telling stories, and time with family and friends.
In addition to his parents, a son: Sammy Lane; and 2 sisters: Oma Decker and Betty Griffith preceded him in death.
He is survived by his loving wife Jeanie Lane of Woolum; a daughter: Rosa Lane and fiancé Rowland Partin of Corbin; 2 sons: Richard Lane and wife Doris of Barbourville and William Reeder and wife Vicky of Pineville; a brother: Verlin Lane of Beatyville, KY; 3 sisters: Bobbie Walker and husband John of Detroit, MI, Gracie Reeder of OH, and Ethel Malone of Corbin; 7 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; other relatives and many friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral Services for Mr. Carnzzle Lane will be conducted on Thursday, October 22,2020 at 2:00 P.M. in the Barbourville Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ronnie Rose officiating. Burial will follow in the Lane Cemetery with family and friends serving as Pallbearers. Barbourville Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Friends may call at the Barbourville Funeral Home for a limited visitation on Thursday from 12 Noon to the funeral hour at 2. Due to the continuing COVID-19 Pandemic, the family has requested all visitors wear face mask and practice Social Distancing.
To the loving family of Mr. Carnzzle Lane, Larry, Gene, Doyle, and the staff of the Barbourville Funeral Home would like to offer our heartfelt sympathy and prayers during your time of bereavement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.