Mrs. Carol Jean Miller, 69, of Kay Jay, passed away Monday afternoon, November 22, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. She was the daughter of the late Ralph and Lorene Carpenter Neville born on November 6, 1952 in Cincinnati, OH.
Carol was a former registered nurse with Whitley County Home Health, a member of the Warren Baptist Church and a former member of the Eastern Star in London. She enjoyed reading, cooking and especially loved caring for her family.
On March 28, 1975, she united in marriage with Bill M. Miller.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; infant triplet daughters, Leslie Anne, Sandra Lynn and Iva Mae Miller and a special aunt, Donna Carpenter.
Survivors include her beloved children, Marty Shane Grissett and boyfriend, E. J. Campbell, of Williamstown, Kimberly Golden and husband, Joe, Bill M. Miller Jr. and wife, Liesha, Martha Roark and husband, Ray, and Lorene Miller and partner, Brian, all of Kay Jay; a sister, Sheryl Didday and husband, Kerry, of St. Petersburg, FL; a brother, Steven Neville and wife, Vicki, of Georgetown, OH; eight grandchildren, Geoffrey Newton and girlfriend, Amanda, Katy Newton and boyfriend, J. R., JayKobe Newton and girlfriend, Erica, Savanna Boyd and husband, Jacob, Blake Grissett, Brianna Messer and fiancé, Aaron, Bill “Trey” Miller III and Tryston “T. J.” Miller; three great grandchildren, Ryder Golden, Adelynn Payne and Eastyn Marty Grubb; a special cousin, Deborah Braun and husband, Tom; among other loved ones and dear friends, some of whom will mourn her passing.
