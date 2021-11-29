Ms. Carol Marie Tinsley, 74, of Barbourville, passed away Friday morning, November 26, 2021 at the Corbin Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was the daughter of the late Caleb P. and Estelle Louise Riley Tinsley born on December 20, 1946 in Barbourville.
Carol was in the 1967 graduating class from Barbourville High School. She faithfully served our country in the United States Army in Germany and later became a communications employee at the United States Department of State. After her retirement, she returned home to Barbourville. She was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Cookie Brittain and a brother, James W. Leger.
Survivors include a sister, Dorothy Jenkins of Sarasota, FL; a brother, Raymond D. Leger and wife, Ada, of Barbourville; several nieces and nephews; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Following cremation, no services are planned at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
