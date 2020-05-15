Carol Stidham Spoone, 88, of Corbin, Kentucky, died on May 11, 2020 at her home. Carol was born on August 26, 1931 in Letcher County, Kentucky and grew up in Clintwood, Virginia. She is preceded in death by her mother, Cannie Adams Stidham; her father, Golden Combs Stidham, Sr.; her brother, Golden Combs “G.C.” Stidham, Jr.; and her loving husband, Jack Eugene Spoone, Sr. (d. April 12, 1993).
Carol received her Bachelor’s in English at Lincoln Memorial University and taught high school English for some time. She then joined her husband in running numerous businesses after he returned from military service in Korea. Both children of grocery owners, Carol and Jack owned restaurants and departments stores in the Gate City, Virginia area, their home for many years. It was in Gate City that they raised their son, Jack Eugene, Jr. “J.J.”, and daughter Katherine “Katie”.
Jack and Carol moved to Corbin, Kentucky, in the late 1980s and owned and operated a few restaurants in the area. Their generosity to their customers and employees was renowned. Their son J.J. moved to Corbin around the time that Jack, Sr. died and took over the businesses and also cared for Carol as her loving primary caregiver. Strong in heart and spirit, Carol persisted under his care with a serious lung illness for more than a decade.
Carol is survived by her son J.J., her daughter, Katherine Franklin-Kent, and daughter-in-law Suzanne Franklin-Kent, who live in Hillsborough, NC. She is also survived by many close family friends, in particular Peggy Poston and Beverly Chadwell who will miss her dearly.
As mandated by the state of Kentucky during the pandemic crisis, her burial will be a private family-attended graveside service, with a memorial service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Carol S. Spoone Memorial Fund, 81 Whitney Court, Corbin, KY 40701.
