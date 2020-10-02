Bell

Carolyn S. “Sue” Bell, 75, of Fairborn, OH, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020. She was born June 13, 1945 in Barbourville, the daughter of the late Obie and Elizabeth Baker Davis.

Sue retired from Wright-Patterson AFB after 27 years in food service and was a longtime member of Maple Avenue Church of God.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Ernest Davis.

Sue is survived by her husband, Charles “Mike” Bell; a son, Michael Todd Bell; a daughter, Heather Bell; two grandchildren, Norah and Alex; three siblings, Nadine Smith, Kay Miceli and husband, Frank and Bill Davis and wife, Alice; several nieces, nephews and extended family.

Her funeral service will be conducted at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home in Fairborn, Monday, October 5 at 1 P.M. with Pastor James Clayton officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Byron Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home after 11:30 A.M. Monday until the funeral hour.

Expressions of sympathy may go to the American Cancer Society in her memory.

This is a courtesy announcement from the Knox Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Carolyn Bell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you