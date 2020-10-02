Carolyn S. “Sue” Bell, 75, of Fairborn, OH, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020. She was born June 13, 1945 in Barbourville, the daughter of the late Obie and Elizabeth Baker Davis.
Sue retired from Wright-Patterson AFB after 27 years in food service and was a longtime member of Maple Avenue Church of God.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Ernest Davis.
Sue is survived by her husband, Charles “Mike” Bell; a son, Michael Todd Bell; a daughter, Heather Bell; two grandchildren, Norah and Alex; three siblings, Nadine Smith, Kay Miceli and husband, Frank and Bill Davis and wife, Alice; several nieces, nephews and extended family.
Her funeral service will be conducted at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home in Fairborn, Monday, October 5 at 1 P.M. with Pastor James Clayton officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Byron Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home after 11:30 A.M. Monday until the funeral hour.
Expressions of sympathy may go to the American Cancer Society in her memory.
This is a courtesy announcement from the Knox Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.