BARBOURVILLE, Ky. – It was not the Union College women's soccer team's day as they fell behind early and never caught up to Montreat College (N.C.) in a 5-0 loss in Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) play Wednesday evening.
With the loss, the Bulldogs fall to 0-2 on the year and in AAC play, while the Cavaliers move to 2-0-2 overall and in conference action.
TURNING POINT
It was bad news for the Bulldogs in the first half as the Cavaliers scored two goals in the first four minutes of the game. Fortunately, goalkeeper Hailee Hinthorne was able to stop Montreat from finding the net for the rest of the half.
Head coach Camila Mendes made a change in net during the second half, moving Hinthorne to the field and Ana Clara Bigarella in goal. The change at keeper was not enough to stop the Cavaliers as they would find the back of the goal three more times to seal the 5-0 victory.
BULLDOG NOTES
Senior goalkeeper Hinthorne collected eight saves in the first half before moving to play a field position for the duration of the game.
Transfer goalie Bigarella saw her first action in the net as a Bulldog. The junior collected three saves in the second half.
Anna Vila led Union on offense tallying three shots. All of Vila's attempts were on goal.
Julia Xavier tallied two shots for the Bulldogs while Rosaline Lobbo and Hinthorne each had one shot attempt. Xavier and Lobbo each had one shot on goal.
NEXT FOR THE BULLDOGS
The Bulldogs host their first home contest of the season when AAC opponent Point University (Ga.) travels to Barbourville Saturday. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.