Barbourville, Ky. - Cecil Joy Gray Haynes, 87, of Corbin, passed away Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at home with her loving family by her side.
The Haynes Family will receive friends on Saturday, December 4, 2021 from 12:00 PM until the funeral hour of 2:00 PM. Brother Albert Jones will officiate with musical tributes performed by Born Again, and by Dennis Early. Interment will follow the funeral service at the Smith Family Cemetery (Smith Hollow), located on Route 6 near Paint Hill.
The Hopper Family, Victoria Hopper and Sally Hopper, along with our Directors, Mrs. Bonita Bingham Creech and Mr. Robin Reese and the staff of Hopper Funeral Home express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Cecil Joy Gray Haynes.
Hopper Funeral Home, Inc., established over 100 years ago, is in charge of servicing all arrangements for Cecil Joy Gray Haynes.
