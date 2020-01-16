Mr. Cecil Rhodes, 88, of Barbourville, passed away Tuesday morning, January 7, 2020 at the Barbourville ARH Hospital. He was the son of the late David Lloyd and Ollie Hollen Rhodes born on September 3, 1931 at Beverly.
Cecil was a retired field representative from GMAC, a former schoolteacher, owner and operator of Rhodes Tires and a member of the First Baptist Church of Barbourville. He was a former basketball and football referee and time clock operator at Union College. He faithfully served his country in the United States Air Force.
On January 16, 1953, he united in marriage with Betty Jones and to this union a son was born.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Rhodes; a sister, Essie Bowling; three brothers, Arlie, Glen “Dusty” and James Rhodes and a brother in law, Leon Disney.
Survivors include his son, Stephen Rhodes and wife, Virgena, of Corbin; two sisters-in-law, Louise Disney and Sandra Penn and husband, Barry, all of Barbourville; a host of nieces and nephews; special caregivers, Berna Dean Smith, Jane Ledford and Suzanne Johnson; among other loved ones and dear friends.
His funeral service was conducted at the First Baptist Church of Barbourville Saturday, January 11 at 1 P.M. with Rev. Jimmy Disney officiating. He was laid to rest in the Barbourville Cemetery.
Casket bearers were Pat Hauser, Jason Penn, Greg Disney, Jeff Ketcham, John Bill Prichard and Tony Todd.
Expressions of sympathy may go to either the First Baptist Church of Barbourville or Union College in his memory.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.