The Knox County Farmers' Market (KCFM) is gearing up for the opening of the market’s tenth anniversary on Thursday, April 20. To kick-off the season, the KCFM Board will hold a Vendor Appreciation Potluck Dinner from 5-7 pm, Thursday, March 23 at the Knox County Extension Service in Barbourville. The dinner is an opportunity for current, and new vendors, to sign up for the 2023 market and to socialize before the season begins. Vendors interested in joining the KCFM are welcome to attend the dinner to learn more about the market and apply. Anyone planning to attend the dinner is requested to RSVP to Mary Beth Jewell, Market Manager, at 606-627-1810 no later than Wednesday, March 15.
The 2023 market will be held from 4 - 7 p.m., every Thursday, April 20 through October 26. The market is held rain or shine at its permanent location at the Knox County Extension pavilion located at 215 Treuhaft Blvd in Barbourville, KY. The pavilion is located directly across from the ARH hospital.
KCFM President, Grant Baker, said, "Opening the market in April allows customers to purchase healthy starter plants directly from local growers and to buy early spring produce, home processed foods and locally made crafts. Our vendors are already growing produce and making crafts goods that will be sold at the market in April and May."
The KCFM and its vendors appreciate the Knox County Extension Service for hosting the market dinner and for the many amenities the pavilion provides to customers and vendors such as ceiling fans, picnic tables, bathrooms, kitchen facilities, vendor water and electrical hookups and safe, accessible parking. Market sponsors for the 2023 season are Barbourville Tourism, Hometown Bank and Barbourville ARH.
KCFM is accepting new vendors and reminds those interested in selling at the market that the market accepts all sizes and types of crop producers such as single crop or micro farm producers as well as gardeners. Vendors must grow or make what they sell and may sell all season long or only on the weeks they have products to sale. The market also encourages applications by individuals who are interested in selling USDA certified meat, eggs, homemade bread and baked goods, cut or potted flowers, fresh and dried herbs, mushrooms, specialty items and other products. The KCFM and its vendors follow all Kentucky farmers’ market guidelines and individual product sales rules which can be found online at https://www.kyagr.com/marketing/documents/FM_Manual_and_Resource_Guide.pdf.
The market requires all vendors to apply each season and to pay a nonrefundable $20 application fee. Applications and the fee must be received a minimum of at least one week prior to setup at the market and may require a farm visit and preapproval of crafts prior to being permitted to setup so early application is best. Annual vendor memberships cost $50 and cover all KCFM events. If a vendor does not want or need to sign up for an annual membership, market fees are $10 per week. Annual vendor members will receive a KCFM branded t-shirt.
For more information about the KCFM contact Grant Baker, KCFM President, at 606-682-1934 or Mary Beth Jewell, KCFM VP & Market Manager, at 606-627-1810. Customers can keep up with weekly KCFM news and activities on the market's Facebook page, Knox County Farmers Market. More Kentucky agricultural food related resources for producers and customers are available online at www.KYProud.com.
