Ms. Celia A. Davis, lovingly known as “Granny”, 93, of Artemus, passed away Tuesday morning, February 15, 2022 at her home. She was the daughter of the late John J. and Alice West Davis born on August 28, 1928 in Knox County.
Celia was a former seamstress with Warner’s and the oldest living member of Liberty Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed quilting, working crossword puzzles and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Zoma Orick and Mary Lay and three brothers, Dewel, David and John R. Davis.
Survivors include her beloved daughter, Carolyn Hembree and husband, Danny, of Artemus; treasured grandchildren, Brian Hembree and wife, Pam, of Artemus and Barry Hembree and Ronni Desoto of Hinkle; great grandchildren, Brandi Brunson and husband, Diquan, Dakota Hembree and Karmynn Desoto; great-great grandchildren, Dallas, Kashton and Haisley Brunson; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Her funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Sunday, February 20 at 2 P.M. with Rev. Ronnie Rose and Greg Lay officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Davis Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be family and friends.
Friends may call at the funeral home Sunday after 12 Noon until the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
Send a condolence to the family of CELIA DAVIS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.