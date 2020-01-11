The Knox County Academic League, consisting of all elementary schools in Knox County including Barbourville Independent, celebrated their accomplishments on Thursday evening, January 9, 2020 at Conway Boatman Chapel.
The league is made up of three levels of students at each school, rookies, junior varsity, and varsity. Throughout the fall semester, they travel and host schools for a quick-recall style match where teams buzz in their answer to a variety of questions.
League coordinator Jennifer Carey echoed praises to the students and their coaches for making this season a competitive and fun extracurricular activity for the participants.
"The academic league is among the best ways of challenging our kids to research, learn, and discover new things," said Superintendent Kelly Sprinkles of the Knox County Public Schools.
"If you have never watched an academic match you should. Watch the faces of the students, the relief of a correct answer afterwards, and you will see the effort that they put in to being a part of the team."
Winners in this year’s league include:
School League Placement Overall
Rookies
1st Place- Central Elementary
1st Place- Jesse D. Lay Elementary
2nd Place- Flat Lick Elementary
2nd Place – GR Hampton Elementary
Junior Varsity
1st Place- Barbourville Elementary
2nd Place- GR Hampton Elementary
3rd Place- Central Elementary
Varsity
1st Place- Central Elementary
2nd Place- Barbourville Elementary
3rd Place- Dewitt Elementary
3rd Place- GR Hampton Elementary
Individual Team MVP’s
Rookies
Barbourville- Jaxon Minton
Central- Cash Collins
Dewitt- Colten Tate
Flat Lick- Grace Kennedy
Girdler-Emily Jordan
Hampton- Isaac Campbell
Lay- Ben Hembree
Lynn Camp- Caden Powers
Junior Varsity
Barbourville- Donavon Smith
Central- Allie Holstein
Dewitt- Jeremiah Burns
Flat Lick- Kai Senters
Girdler- Alyvia Merida
Hampton- Jace Baker
Lay- Grayson Burton
Lynn Camp- Max Carnes
Varsity
Barbourville- Raegan Lawson
Central- Ethan Abner
Dewitt- Kashawn Robinson
Girdler- Caveni Teague
Hampton-Abi Riley
Lay- Ajdin Grahic
Lynn Camp- Lauren Partin
Overall League MVP’s
Rookies
1st Place- Isaac Campbell- GR Hampton Elementary
2nd Place- Ben Hembree- Jesse D. Lay Elementary
3rd Place- Caden Powers- Lynn Camp Elementary
Junior Varsity
1st Place- Donavon Smith- Barbourville Elementary
2nd Place- Kai Senters- Flat Lick Elementary
2nd Place- Jace Baker- GR Hampton Elementary
3rd Place- Allie Holstein- Central Elementary
Varsity
1st Place- Ethan Abner- Central Elementary
2nd Place- Raegan Lawson- Barbourville Elementary
3rd Place-Kashawn Robinson – Dewitt Elementary
3rd Place- Lauren Partin- Lynn Camp Elementary
Photographs of all the winners are available in the Knox County Schools' photo gallery at www.kcps.photos.
