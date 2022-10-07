The recipients of the 2022 Knox County Chamber of Commerce Woman and Man of the Year really need no introduction. They are frequently found interacting with the citizens of Knox County and investing their time and effort into community events. Yet, a brief background is rendered for those who do not know their history. Both winners will be honored at the annual Chamber of Commerce Banquet on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
Woman of the Year, Marcia Dixon
Marcia Dixon was born the second daughter of Margaret Ann Smith and the late Arthur Smith. She was raised at Fount and Heidrick, Kentucky. Dixon attended Girdler Elementary, Knox Central High School, and Union College where she obtained an Elementary Education Degree. Furthering her education, Dixon received a Master’s and Rank I in School Counseling at Eastern Kentucky University. She began her career in education as a preschool teacher at Dewitt Elementary and then retired from Barbourville City School as a school counselor. After her retirement, she served the Knox County UNITE Coalition as the Director of Drug-Free Communities Program for ten years. She became the Barbourville Tourism Director in 2021, where she currently works. Dixon also has been a business owner in our downtown for the past 22 years. In 1990, she opened Lillian June – a clothing and gift store.
In July of 1990, she married Charley Greene Dixon, Jr. They have two children. Charleston Dixon is a sophomore at the University of the Cumberlands. Callie Dixon Mills, pharmacist, currently works at Corbin Baptist Health.
Dixon and her late husband Charley were quite the team working on community projects. There were many Community Night Outs by Knox County UNITE which were huge events with many community partners, Fright Nights, Back-to-School Bashes, Golf and Soccer Camps, and so much more.
Currently, Dixon serves as President of the Barbourville Woman’s Study Club. She is also a member of the Knox County Chamber of Commerce, Knox County UNITE Coalition, and Barbourville Woman’s Study Club.
When asked how she felt about receiving this accolade, Dixon stated, “I am more than grateful for this honor and very humbled to have been chosen for this award. Striving to improve our community has always been a vision of mine. I look for opportunities to be more creative while making an impact, and I have found this to come to fruition in my work at Barbourville Tourism. I am not alone in this effort to make Barbourville a better place to live. It is a team collaboration with Mayor Thompson, the City of Barbourville Street Department, the Barbourville Police Department and so many more, especially our extraordinary volunteers.”
Man of the Year, Ronnie Messer
Ronnie Messer is a business leader in the community and many would say a friend to all. Having been born in Redbird, Kentucky, Messer later moved to Stinking Creek where he was raised with a family of five brothers and three sisters. He believes coming from a large family has contributed to his valuing time spent with his family.
Messer has three children all of Barbourville: Ronnie Messer Jr., Rhonda Messer, and Patty Messer, one step-daughter, Janie Swords, and eight grandchildren that he enjoys spending time with.
Messer began his business endeavors by selling house trailers for John Dixon. Then in 1972 he started a milk route for Southern Belle Dairy with much success. It wasn’t long before he had drivers under his supervision. He continued to work with Southern Belle Dairy until he retired with twenty-five years of service.
During that time, he also began investing in convenience stores with his first store being Messer’s Market near the location of the current Barbourville Pizza Hut. Although his children have taken over his businesses, he continues to be a consultant when they need advice.
Anyone who knows Messer knows that he is a very generous man who continuously gives to the community and contributes to bettering the lives of those around him. Always going above and beyond, Messer continues to be a source of help for anyone in need. Never does he want his generosity to be known or boasted about. He doesn’t help people to be seen, but helps out of the kindness of his heart.
He has chosen to live his life in Knox County because he wants his hometown to grow and develop into the best it can be. He has proven that family and community are his priorities.
Upon learning of his honor, Messer admitted, “It was highly unexpected and I’m very honored.”
The recipients of the Woman and Man of the Year are determined to be deserving by the Chamber of Commerce. Dixon and Messer have dedicated all of their adult lives to the betterment of Knox County, a quality others should strive to follow.
