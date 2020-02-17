On Friday, February 17 the Knox County Chamber of Commerce welcomed Flexx Mobile to Barbourville. You can read more about the new mobile phone shop in this week's edition of the Mountain Advocate.
featured
Chamber welcomes Flexx Mobile
Jeff Ledington
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Chamber welcomes Flexx Mobile
- Knox man arrested on I-75 for driving under the influence
- KSP: Missing teen reported in Knox County
- Keck to be honored as ‘Leader of the Year’
- Corbin Utilities sued by former employee of 27 years
- Knox Central can’t contain Clay County
- Cardinals tame the Panthers
- KC Cheer represents at nationals
-
Feb 17
-
Feb 17
-
Feb 17
-
Feb 17
-
Feb 18
Most Popular
Articles
- KSP: Missing teen reported in Knox County
- Citizens demand Council help with roads
- Expect delays on North KY Hwy 11 Friday
- Knox family ‘Good Samaritans’ to trucker stranded by flood
- KCHS WRESTLING IS HEADED TO STATE DURING FIRST INAUGURAL YEAR
- 911 Center ‘completely operational’
- Knox man arrested on I-75 for driving under the influence
- Mail carrier sentenced
- Corbin Utilities sued by former employee of 27 years
- KC Cheer represents at nationals
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.