Kentucky’s four civil legal aids released a video today to help people who are out of work understand changes to the unemployment insurance system that went into effect January 1.
Katina Miner, Advocacy Director at Kentucky Legal Aid, says, “Unfortunately, this is not good news for people out of work. That’s why we want to make sure people know how to get help. Contact your closest legal aid office if you are unjustly denied a claim and need to file an appeal or if you need help getting benefits that you have been approved for.”
These changes include:
- Claimants will now receive unemployment benefits for a maximum of 12 weeks. This is reduced from 26 weeks.
- All claimants must complete five unique and verifiable job search tasks a week, including three submitted applications. Previously, one activity was required.
- There have been changes to the definition of suitable work. After six weeks, a claimant must accept the first job offer that pays 120% of their unemployment benefits and is within 30 miles of their home (or remote).
- The unemployment office will conduct random audits. A claimant will receive an email about the audit. They will have ten days to respond. If the audit is unsuccessful, the claimant will receive a mailed “notice of redetermination.” There will be a limited amount of time to appeal.
- Claimants should keep records of all job search tasks to submit in case of audit. This might include documentation of a scheduled interview, email copy of application, business cards from a job fair, texts, and more.
“Navigating the unemployment system can be challenging, especially for those with limited access to internet. It is key that claimants have their email inboxes ready to receive communications from the state. Check spam and junk folders. And make sure you have room to receive messages. Critically, keep records of all job search tasks. Paper files can get lost. Take pictures of everything and upload them to a Google Doc or cloud so if you get audited you have what you need,” says Evan Smith, Advocacy Director at AppalReD Legal Aid.
The four legal aids hope anyone with challenges will contact them right away since there is a time limit on appeals. The legal aids helped thousands with unemployment benefit claims during the pandemic. They continue to assist claimants when they face barriers and unjust denials to make the unemployment system workable and accessible for all Kentuckians.
The video will go LIVE on Facebook and YouTube at 1 pm EST and is also available at the link.
The video can be accessed here.
About Kentucky's Legal Aid Programs
AppalReD Legal Aid offers free civil legal help to eligible low-income people in 37 counties of the Appalachian Mountains and rolling hills of eastern and south-central Kentucky, a region home to more than 200,000 people living in poverty. AppalReD focuses on legal problems that affect our clients’ basic needs for food, shelter, income, personal safety from all forms of abuse, and safety and stability for children and the elderly.
Kentucky Legal Aid's team of attorneys and experts provide free legal advice and representation to low-income, disabled, and elderly people with civil legal problems. We serve clients throughout South Central and Western Kentucky with offices in Bowling Green, Madisonville, Owensboro, and Paducah. We aim to resolve civil legal crises that pose barriers to self-sufficiency and help improve our clients’ quality of life.
Legal Aid of the Bluegrass resolves the most important problems of low income and other vulnerable people by providing high quality legal assistance through direct representation, education, advice, advocacy and coordination with other community resources. LABG serves 33 counties of central and northern Kentucky.
The Legal Aid Society is a non-profit organization that provides civil legal assistance to families and individuals in poverty in 15 counties in Kentucky. It is the only organization in Louisville and the surrounding counties that provides these free civil legal services. Clients turn to Legal Aid for civil legal problems that threaten their health and safety and the stability of their families. Those assisted include the elderly, children, victims of domestic violence, and other vulnerable groups.
