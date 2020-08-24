Charles Ledford McKeehan, affectionately known as Blue, 76, passed away peacefully at his home in Fairdale, surrounded by his loving family, on August 22, 2020. Charles was the son of Eason McKeehan and Leona Miller McKeehan, joyfully born to them on November 9, 1943 in Knox County.
Charles married Reta Miller on July 15, 1989 and together they settled down in Fairdale, a Louisville suburb, making a loving home together where they raised their three beloved children – Danny, Gail and Jamie. Charles worked many years for Griffin Plumbing as a Master Plumber. He was a faithful member of the Louisville Baptist Temple throughout his 31 years in his community. Charles’ family and friends knew him fondly as Blue, a nickname given to him for his unforgettable blue eyes in a brown-eyed family. Those closest to him will remember his mild manner, as Blue was a man who never raised his voice and rarely was angry. Blue is also remembered for his wisdom. He was not one to carelessly give advice but when he chose to, he was usually correct. Blue enjoyed his special gran-dog, Leah and he was a loyal University of Kentucky basketball fan. When visiting his family in Knox County, he loved arranging basketball games with his “team” of nephews at the University of the Cumberlands. Blue will forever be remembered as laid back, funny and always up for a good time.
In addition to his parents, Easom McKeehan and Leona Miller McKeehan, Charles was preceded in death by an infant son, David McKeehan, by two sisters and one brother: Gladys Reeves, Thelma Powers and Walter McKeehan. Left behind to mourn Charles' passing is his dear wife of 31 years Reta Miller McKeehan, their beloved children; son Danny McKeehan and daughters; Gail Feltner (Tray) and Jamie Pedicone (Chris) and two siblings; brother Junior McKeehan and sister Hazel Matlock. Charles will also be greatly missed by two special grandchildren; Kendra McVey (Rocky) and Alexander Pedicone and one adored great grandson, Rockland McVey and by his cherished mother-in-law, Mavis Miller.
The McKeehan family will receive friends at Hopper Funeral Home on Wednesday evening, August 26, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Thursday, August 27, from 11: 00 a.m. until the funeral hour of 1:00 p.m. Reverend Jerry Lewis will officiate. Burial will immediately follow the funeral service at the McKeehan Cemetery in Poplar Creek.
The Hopper Family, Victoria Hopper and Sally Hopper, and the staff of Hopper Funeral Home, extend our sincere condolences to the family of Charles “Blue” Ledford McKeehan.
Hopper Funeral Home, Inc., Barbourville, Ky., is in charge of servicing all arrangements for Mr. McKeehan.
