Mr. Charles Ed Crawford, 80, of Barbourville, passed away Thursday afternoon, August 13, 2020 at the Barbourville ARH Hospital. He was the son of the late Charles and Lucy Hicks Crawford born on March 10, 1940 in Manchester.
Mr. Crawford was a former construction foreman and a member of the Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing on Norris and Cherokee lakes.
On July 1, 1961, he united in marriage with Ruth Owens.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Leigha Beth Brown; two sisters, Doris Lee and Susie Brumley; two brothers, Jack and Hubert Crawford and a brother-in-law, Ray Owens.
Survivors include his loving wife of 59 years, Ruth Crawford of Barbourville; two children, Chuck Crawford and wife, Jackie, and Misty Brown and husband, Shawn, all of Barbourville; a sister, Beth White and husband, Joe, of Manchester; Sisters-in-law, Joyce McKeehan and husband, Don, of Barbourville and Glenda Owens of Bailey Switch; grandchildren, Travis Crawford and wife, Nicole, of Lexington, Lauren Burnett and husband, Carl, of Barbourville and Lexi Broughton; a great grandson, Harrison Crawford of Lexington; among other loved ones and dear friends.
