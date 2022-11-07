Charles Lewis Frazier, 76, of Barbourville, passed away Friday afternoon, November 4, 2022 at his home. He was the son of the late W. B. “Bally” and Sudie Jackson Frazier born on August 28, 1946 in Knoxville, TN.
Charlie was a former principal of the Knox County Vocational School and retired from the Somerset Community College and Technical System where he served as Workforce Training and Development Coordinator to improve economic and industrial development in Southeast Kentucky. He served as Chairman of the Cumberland Valley Housing Authority and at the time of his retirement was the longest serving chairman in the state. Charlie was a former Barbourville Tourism Commissioner and a life-time member of the Daniel Boone Festival Committee and could often be found welcoming folks to the festival he so enjoyed and was an active and devoted member of the East Barbourville Baptist Church. He was community minded and served on various other committees and was involved in several other organizations. He faithfully served his country in the United States Air Force. Charlie loved driving his niece, Kerri Mitchell, to events while she served at Miss Kentucky in 2005, enjoyed movie days with his friends, George Hammons and Wayne Zigos, and dearly loved spending time with his family.
On February 22, 1969, he united in marriage with Patricia Goins and to this union two children were born.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Elizabeth Frazier, his parents-in-law, Ed and Elevin Goins and a nephew, Jason Hall.
Survivors include his loving wife of over 53 years, Patty Frazier of Barbourville; two dearly loved children, Leslie McClure and husband, Jay, and Eddie Frazier and wife, Kristin, all of Barbourville; a brother, William “Bill” Frazier and wife, Brenda; three sisters-in-law, Christy Hall and husband, Trent, of Barbourville, Jackie Evans and husband, Wesley, of Gray and Doris Mitchell and husband, Steve, of Knoxville, TN; treasured grandchildren, Waylon, Lily and Trevor Frazier and Landri Jayne McClure; nieces and nephews, Amy Frase Daniels, Lee Frazier, Nile Frase Jr., Kerri Calloway, Eric Evans and Andrew Mitchell; among other loved ones and dear friends.
A graveside service will be conducted in the Barbourville Cemetery Wednesday, November 9 at 11 A.M. with Rev. Josh Smith and Rev. Ronnie Mitchell officiating.
Casket bearers will be Waylon Frazier, Lee Frazier, Jeff Frederick, George Hammons, Hank Melton, Terry Messer, Steve Farmer and Terry Centers. Serving as honorary bearers will be Wayne Zigos and Nile Frase.
Friends may call at the funeral home Tuesday between 6 and 9 P.M. and Wednesday between 10 and 11 A.M.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Richard Carter and his staff for the love and care shown to Charlie and his family.
Expressions of sympathy may go to the Knox County Autism Foundation, 307 Knox Street, Barbourville, KY 40906 in his memory.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
