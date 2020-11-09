Charles Troy House, 89, of Connersville, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital, Indianapolis.
The oldest of three children, he was born May 7, 1931 in London, Kentucky to the late Caleb and Myrtle (Cupp) House.
On February 23, 1952, Charles married Nancy Hammons in Jellico, Tennessee. Mrs. House survives.
Charles proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean conflict.
He was employed at Ready Machine Tool and Die, retiring in 1995 after 46 years of service.
Along with his wife, Charles was a faithful member of PTC Ministries for many years. He was greatly loved by his church family. In his leisure time, he enjoyed traveling to Kentucky, washing his cars, riding motorcycles, playing Euchre with friends and family, having breakfast with his buddies; and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Nancy Hammons House; his children, Ron and Paula House of Connersville, Terry House and Kathy Fellin-Stein of Roachdale, Indiana, Judy Smith and Jamie Russell of Connersville, and Jack and Amanda House of Connersville; eight grandchildren, Chad (Kelli) House of Connersville, Leslie (Tony) Bieker of Huntingburg, Indiana, Brandy (Pat) Rousselle of Peoria, Arizona, Marsha (Jeff) Conley of Connersville, Clay Smith (Hannah Bolling) of Connersville, Ashley (Ryan) Hockersmith of Connersville, Cassidy (Eddie) Brewer of Connersville, and Cody House of New Paris, Ohio; fourteen great-grandchildren, Robby House, Madison House, Madison Lawrence, Layne McWilliams, Chelsie Fleig, Bayleigh Rousselle, Tessa Conley, Colten Conley, Desiree (Chad) Hilbert, Cheyenne (Justin) Gabbard, Eli Smith, Sawyer Hockersmith, Luke Brewer, and Madelyn Brewer; three great-great grandchildren, Wyatt Hilbert, Jackson Gabbard, and Luke Fleig; a brother, Herman Doyle “Red” House of London, Kentucky; a sister, Jean (Glen) Brock of Connersville; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial with military honors provided by Fayette County Veterans Council in Dale Cemetery.
Miller, Moster, Robbins Funeral Home in Connersville, Indiana has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to PTC Ministries, and online condolences may be made anytime at millermosterrobbins.com
