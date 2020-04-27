Mrs. Charlotte R. Taylor, 58, of Gray, passed away Sunday afternoon, April 19, 2020 at her home. She was the daughter of the late David C. and Barbara King Warren born on April 2, 1962 in Dayton, OH.
Charlotte was the bookkeeper at Knox County Middle School and a member of the Barbourville Church of God. She enjoyed traveling, animals, especially cats, and loved Disney World. Charlotte was also an avid Knox Central fan and loved her kids at the middle school.
On July 26, 1997, she united in marriage with Dennis A. Taylor.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her nephew, Cameron Mullis.
Survivors include her loving husband, Dennis A. Taylor of Gray; two children, who she loved more than anything, Courtney Wahlstedt of Lexington and Jaden Taylor of Gray; a sister, Susan Mullis and husband, Scott, of Bimble; her grandcats, Liam and Pandora; nieces, Hannah Mullis of Bimble and Lindsey Mullis and fiancé, Brad Bargo, of Artemus; a nephew, Connor Mullis of Bimble; mother-in-law, Mary Taylor of London; father-in-law, Charles Taylor and wife, Karen, of London; brothers-in-law, David Taylor and family of London and Joseph Taylor and family of Knoxville, TN; three aunts, Vicki Ring of Carlisle and Rita Runyon and husband, Mike, and sons, Jason and Travis Runyon all of Santa Rosa, CA and Kay King of Waynesville, OH; cousins, Stephanie Sosby and family of Carlisle, Jodie Measel and family of Waynesville, OH, Marsha Werrman and family of Ft. Mitchell and Alan Wynia and family of Dayton, OH; two special “sons”, Braden Hembree and Abram Brock; among other loved ones and dear friends.
A private family funeral service was conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Saturday, April 25 with Rev. Sylvester Dunn, Rev. Charles Taylor and Connor Mullis officiating. She was laid to rest in the David C. Warren Cemetery.
Casket bearers were Jaden Taylor, Connor Mullis, Abram Brock, Braden Hembree, Jeremy Ledford and Steve Abner. Honorary bearers were her students and her work family at the Knox County Middle School.
Expressions of sympathy may go to the Kids Cancer Alliance, P.O. Box 24337, Louisville, KY 40202 in memory of her beloved nephew, Cameron Mullis.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.