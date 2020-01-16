Cherry Lea Terrell, 66, died at home in San Francisco, CA December 20, 2019.
She was born and raised in Cincinnati, the oldest daughter of Andrew Terrell and Barbara Miller Terrell, both born in Knox County. Cherry loved visiting the Miller and Terrell families in Kentucky.
Cherry worked in the printing, publishing and tech industries in Cincinnati, Dayton and the San Francisco Bay Area.
Her survivors include her nephew Jacob Mills of Cincinnati, her spouse Paula Randall of San Francisco, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins in Ohio and Kentucky.
To plant a tree in memory of Cherry Terrell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.