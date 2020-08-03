Cheryl Lynn Gibson, 51, of Heidrick, passed away Wednesday morning, July 29, 2020 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Sharold Chance and Sue Williams Chance Parrott born on October 1, 1968 in Indianapolis, IN.
Cheryl was a home health physical therapy assistant and attended the Locust Grove Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with family and building and maintaining her flower beds.
On November 21, 1986, she united in marriage with Franky Gibson and to this union two children were born.
Survivors include her loving husband, Franky Gibson of Heidrick; two children, Eric Gibson and wife, Bridgett, of Heidrick and Rachel Evans and husband, Devon, of Green Road; sisters, Melinda Mills and husband, Mark, of Artemus and Michelle “Sissy” Partin and husband, John, of Heidrick; her beloved grandchildren, Braelyn Reece Gibson, Eli Michael Gibson and Bo Chance Evans expected to arrive soon; nieces and nephews, Nathan Parks, Jessi Mills, Patti Dugger and husband, Jeff, Jessica Evans and husband, John, Joshua Partin and fiancé, Danielle Coffey; great nieces and nephews, Whitlea Parks, Haven Ledford, Ayden Dugger-Mills, Ethan Parks and Adalyn Rose Evans; a special cousin, Kyle Peach and girlfriend, April Blair; special friends, Todd Barton, Cathy Stovall and Denise Smith; among other loved ones and dear friends.
