The Barbourville City Council met in a special-called session Wednesday, March 24, 2021 to appoint a new council member to replace Calvin Manis, who rendered his resignation on Monday.
The council unanimously voted to appoint Corey Chesnut as its sixth member. Chesnut will serve out Manis’ unexpired term until December 31, 2022. Councilman Ronnie Moore made the motion.
Chesnut, a Knox County native and resident of the city of Barbourville, is Market President for Forcht Bank in Barbourville and has served the community in various capacities over the years, including a term as the president of the Knox County Chamber of Commerce.
This is a developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.