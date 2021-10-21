After 15 years at Union College, Flat Lick native Meghann Gaunt Chesnut has been named the new Director of the Baptist Health Corbin Foundation.
A 2002 graduate of Knox Central, Chesnut attended Union where she began working as a student ambassador, a program she would later be in charge of. Chesnut worked as a recruiter even while a student herself. She originally planned on going into teaching; her mother, grandmother, and sister all taught or teach at G.R. Hampton. “I had to go to school there. No if’s, and’s, or but’s,” she said of attending G.R.
“Wife, mother, a love for the community,” is how Chesnut sums herself up. A passion for Knox County and helping the community is something she credits drawing her and husband Corey Chesnut together. “We both wanted to stay here and use our jobs to help the community,” she said.
From recruiting as an ambassador, Chesnut rose through the ranks at Union to become Executive Director of Community Relations and Events. In her new role with the Baptist Health Corbin Foundation, Chesnut is charged with any fundraising the hospital may need such as making expansions to areas like the ER.
“We are excited to have Meghann join our Baptist Health Corbin team as the new Foundation Director,” said Anthony Powers, President, Baptist Health Corbin. “Her experience working in our community and ability to build strong relationships will be extremely valuable. Meghann will be asset to the Foundation and our hospital.”
Baptist Health employs nearly 1,500 employees around the area. Although the main hospital is in Corbin, there are offices around the region, including in Barbourville. “It’s a new world to me. I’m used to being able to walk across campus for anything,” she said. One factor that drew Chesnut to Baptist was their commitment to the region. “They do not want people to have to go to Lexington,” she said.
“I love events,” Chesnut said of her last role at Union. Her experience lead Baptist to reach out to her about the Director position. Initially she turned down the role, but Covid changed her outlook on taking the job. “Seeing hospitals, seeing healthcare workers stretched to the limit; I thought this could be my meaningful work,” she stated. Although healthcare was never on her professional radar, the new role was a way for her to help. “Covid really woke me up to what I could do for this area,” she said. When Baptist reached out a second time, she took some time but ultimately made what she called a very difficult decision.
“Oh yeah! That was the big question,” Chesnut replied when asked if she would still be involved in the community. Chesnut stated that in her interview she made it clear she needed to still be involved in a number of areas such as the Knox County Farmers’ Market on Thursdays. “I’m not leaving anybody behind,” she said.
“I’ve always known philanthropy is the direction I want to go in; I would have said that five years ago,” Chesnut stated. “Maybe in five years we’ve put up an oncology tower, maybe we’ve done some things that have truly helped this area and made a name for this area,” she said of her goals for the foundation.
“I’m not going anywhere,” Chesnut said in closing. “I want when I tell people where I’m from for them to say they’ve heard of that place.”
Although opening a new chapter, Chesnut doesn’t want anyone to think she’s closing any doors. “I don’t want anyone to think I’m leaving Barbourville behind because it’s most definitely not that,” she stated. “I think I’m doing what’s best for my family, for the area, and even Union. I’m excited all around for what I can do.”
