LONDON, Ky. (June 15, 2022) – With Men’s Health Month officially underway, CHI Saint Joseph Health encourages men across Kentucky to make their health a priority and schedule their annual screenings and wellness exams.
“While June may be Men’s Health Month, it’s important that men take steps year-round to schedule annual visits with their physicians,” said Katherine Noble, PA-C, CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group – Primary Care in London. “Annual screenings are vital to your overall health and help prevent serious health problems down the road. During COVID-19, many people’s routines were disrupted, including scheduling annual exams. We urge anyone who hasn’t yet scheduled an annual wellness visit this year to take time to schedule an appointment with their physician.”
According to a Cleveland Clinic survey, nearly 60% of men do not see their doctors regularly. Annual visits with your physician are critical to monitoring overall health and catching any potential issues that could grow into a more serious problem. These visits are essential for staying up to date on immunizations and blood work, which can help to identify health risks such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol or heart disease, leading to an increased risk of stroke.
Additionally, CHI Saint Joseph Health encourages men to get annual screenings, including for colon or prostate cancer.
Colon Cancer Screening
Colorectal cancer refers to cancer in either the colon or the rectum. The disease often develops slowly and typically begins with a polyp – a growth tissue that forms in the lining of the organ.
According to the American Cancer Society, approximately one in 23 men is at risk of developing colorectal cancer, the third-highest leading cause of cancer deaths in men in the United States. It’s the second leading cause of cancer deaths for men in Kentucky, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC reports that as many as 60 percent of deaths from colorectal cancer could be prevented if everyone age 50 and older were screened regularly.
Prostate Cancer Screening
The American Cancer Society says that about one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime, and it is the second most common type of cancer found in men.
Prostate cancer may have no symptoms in its early stages, so regular screening is critical to early detection. This screening is a simple blood test measuring the amount of prostate-specific antigen, or PSA, in your blood. Generally, men should start screening by age 50; however, Black men and those with a family history of prostate cancer should be screened sooner, generally by 40 or 45.
Depression Screening
Your mental health is just as important as your physical health. For those experiencing symptoms of depression, including sadness, or changes in sleep, appetite, energy level, daily behavior, concentration, or self-esteem, you should also make sure you are discussing your symptoms with a physician. Staying on top of your mental health is crucial, as it can often lead to physical complications if not adequately addressed.
Make your health a priority with annual visits and screenings with your physician. To find a health care provider near you, visit https://www.chisaintjosephhealth.org/find-a-provider.
About CHI Saint Joseph Health
CHI Saint Joseph Health, part of CommonSpirit Health, is one of the largest and most comprehensive health systems in the Commonwealth of Kentucky with 100 locations in 20 counties, including hospitals, physician groups, clinics, primary care centers, specialty institutes, home health agencies and an ambulatory Care Center. The hospitals in CHI Saint Joseph Health are Flaget Memorial Hospital, Saint Joseph Berea, Saint Joseph East, Saint Joseph Hospital, Saint Joseph Jessamine, Saint Joseph London, Saint Joseph Mount Sterling, and Women’s Hospital at Saint Joseph East. In total, the health system serves patients in 35 counties statewide. CHI Saint Joseph Health is dedicated to providing a wide array of services toward a goal of building a healthier future for all. CHI Saint Joseph Health embodies a strong mission and faith-based heritage and works through local partnerships to expand access to care in the communities it serves.
