This is the fourth week that I have invited guest storytellers to write their childhood narratives involving chickens. As with many of our childhood adventures with small animals, some have turned out to be sad and oftentimes heart breaking. The laws of nature appear cruel, but we quickly learn only the fittest survive.
This week’s guest writer is a talented storyteller who also is an award winning cook, photographer, and writer of a weekly column.
Frankie, the Famous Hen
by Kristy Dean Cole
When I think back about my relationship with chickens, there have not been many times in my life that I did not own any. When I was little, and there was a sickly chick struggling to keep up, often it was my responsibility to see it through. When someone got one and no longer wanted it, it was often dumped with me.
I know people are often afraid of these tiny raptor-like creatures that are claimed to be the last living descendants of dinosaurs, but all I see are little piles of feathers and wonder.
Chickens have the ability to remember other chickens and mourn for one another yet are some of the most abused animals in the world. They are fought to the death in illegal cock fights, sold as baby day old chicks, and bred through human-engineering to lay more eggs than most of their young bodies can manage.
The best chicken I ever owned was named Frankie. She was a mix of Dominique rooster with a Rhode Island Red Hen. She was the last to hatch and struggled with the eggshell stuck to her tiny head. She displayed beautiful “Dommer” feathers and from the time she was born, she never listened to the clucks of mother hen. She was my girl!
I packed her in my jacket pocket as a chick; when she morphed into a pullet and learned to fly, she perched on my arm. As a hen she would ride on my shoulder like a big parrot to the bank or whatever chore I had. She was quite the chicken about town. She followed me everywhere.
Everyone remembers her and we often talk about her today. She posed on Christmas cards, she won or always placed when I entered her picture in the photography contest at Daniel Boone Festival. Much like Wilbur was “Some Pig” in Charlotte’s Web; she was “Some Chicken” in my world.
She lived to be 6 years old, and I lost her due to eggs passing her oviduct and being deposited in her lower abdomen. This was a common cause of death for most laying breeds that came from hatcheries. These chickens are engineered to mass produce eggs, and as they age their bodies cannot keep up.
I remember she would refuse to go to roost until I came home, a lone chicken much like a dog waiting for me even after dark. I was fortunate enough to have her spend her last day with me. As I hugged her tightly, I promised her there would be so much more waiting for her over that rainbow. I like to think that if I reach Heaven, God has that little chicken waiting to fly upon my shoulder.
I would like to thank Kristy Dean Cole for this heart-warming story.
Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer can be reached at 606-546-3940 and at seriousuu@yahoo.com and on Facebook.
