Mr. Chris Broughton, 91, of Turkey Creek, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, June 1, 2020. Chris was lovingly born on May 29, 1929, to the late Frank and Lula (Smith) Broughton. Chris was united in marriage to Sallie E. (Mills) Broughton in 1949, and to this untion six children were born. In his younger life, Chris left Eastern Kentucky and worked in Ohio for Hess and Eisenhardt, a prestigious specialty automobile factory, which produced funeral coaches, luxury limosusines, and specialized automobiles for governmental agencies, heads of state, Hollywood royalty and coporations worldwide. Chris discovered and honed his skills as a talented glass glazier, and business person, while working at this highly regarded factory. After returning to his beloved Kentucky mountains, Chris used these newfound skills to start his own successful business, founding Broughton's Glass in 1979. Later in life, Chris also opened a second business, a small car lot, which allowed him to keep a conection with his interest in automobiles, as well as provide another avenue to meet and visit with people in his community and remain an active businessman.
Chris was a beloved member of his community, a well-known and highly-regarded businessman and a devoted family man. Chris was happpiest when he was working, with one of his greatest joys being watching his son, Phillip, grow the glass business he had so proudly founded. When not working at his business, Chris liked to farm, attend flea markets, make deals and trades on the various items he had collected over the years and spend time with his grandchildren. He also found great enjoyment and peace by attending church. Chris was a devoted member of the Living Word Baptist Church of Westchester, Ohio.
Chris's wife, Sallie E. (Mills) Broughton, son, David Broughton, and two infant children, Tony and Merle Broughton, preceded him in death. His sisters, Lucy Broughton of Hammond, Gracie Broughton Gray, and four brothers: Tillman, Pearl, Oliver, and John Broughton also preceded him in death, as did his brothers-in-law: Walter Gray adn Paul Ballard and his sisters-in-law: Irene Broughton and Lelia Broughton
Chris is survived by two daughters: Julie (Dale) Rollins of Tampa, Fl. and Tonya (Michael) Harrison of Corbin; one son, Phillip, of Turkey Creek and girlfriend Sandra Thames of Turkey Creek; by three sisters: Versa Hinkle (Everett) of Hammond, Alice Mills (Chester) of London and Lela Ballard of Anderson, Oh; and by two brothers: Dennis Broughton (Lily) of San Antonio, Tx. and Eli Broughton of Amelia. Chris leaves behind eight beloved grandchildren: Natasha Broughton, Kaylee Broughton, Sallie Broughton, David Ray Edwards, Hannah Elizabeth Harrison, Christopher Dale Rollins, Joshua David Broughton and Dillon Lee Broughton. Chris's great-grandchildren and many neices and nephews are also left behind to mourn his passing, as is, one sister-in-law, Ann Broughton.
The family of Mr. Chris Broughton will receive friends at the Hopper Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until the funeral hour at 2:00 p.m. Reverend Rick Broughton will officiate with assistance from Mr. Broughton's grandson, Preacher Christopher Rollins. Mr. Broughton will be laid to rest in the Obie Mills Cemetery at Hammond. Those serving as Pallbearers will be Dillon Broughton, Joshua Broughton, Donnie Martin, Herman Gray, David Edwards and Chris Rollins.
The Hopper Family, Victoria Hopper and Sally Hopper, and the staff of Hopper Funeral Home, extend our sincere sympathies to the family and friends of Chris Broughton.
Hoppper Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of all arrangements.
