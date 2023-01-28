I really liked the story I heard the other day about the teenager who lost a contact lens while playing basketball in the driveway.
He searched for a little while and gave up.
His mother then took up the search and didn’t stop until she found it.
“You’re a lot better at finding a lost contact than I am,” the teenager told his mom.
“That’s because you were looking for a tiny piece of plastic, and I was looking for $150,” she told him.
Jesus talked a lot about searching. He told about a shepherd who left 99 of his sheep to search for one that was lost. When he found it, he rejoiced.
He told about a woman who had 10 silver coins and lost one. She lit a candle didn’t stop searching until she found it.
“And when she hath found it, she calleth her friends and her neighbors together, saying, Rejoice with me; for I have found the piece which I had lost. Likewise, I say unto you, there is joy in the presence of the angels of God over one sinner that repenteth” (Luke 15:8-10).
This reminds me of the time some 30 years ago that my friend Jean Brown in Wurtland, Ky., lost a diamond out of her ring. She was frantic. She searched through the house looking everywhere for that diamond. She got out the broom thinking she’d find it by sweeping the floor. All her searching was futile. That diamond was gone.
Her daughter, Dee Dee, told her not to worry, that they’d find the diamond as soon as it gets dark.
When the sun went down, Dee Dee turned the lights off. Then she shined a flashlight across the floor. Sure enough, there was the diamond, sparkling in the darkness.
That’s the way it ought to be with Christians. They should sparkle brightly in this dark world.
It may not be easy to find a lost sheep, a lost coin, or a lost contact. But it should be easy to spot a Christian.
