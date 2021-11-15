Mrs. Christina Leath Wilson, 92, of Corbin, passed away Friday morning, November 12, 2021 at her home. She was the daughter of the late James E. “Jim” and Lissie Mae Polly Leath born on August 7, 1929 at Dewitt.
Christina was a homemaker and a member of the Corbin Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, reading, working crossword puzzles, writing poetry and in earlier years scrapbooking. Later in life, she earned a Bachelor’s degree in Sociology from Union College. Christina was known to be a gracious host, the doors to her home were always open and she dearly loved her family.
She united in marriage with Vernon Napier and to this union four children were born. Later, she united in marriage with Robert L. Wilson and to this union a daughter was born.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; a daughter, Rhonda Kay Napier; sisters, Maudie Mullins and Lula Belle Sizemore; a brother, James Thomas Leath; a grandson, Vernon Lee Whitman; sons-in-law, Johnny Hensley and Paul Whitman and a special cousin, Ina Profitt.
Survivors include her loving daughters, Rosa Mae Broughton of Corbin, Bessie Florence Hensley of Fourmile, Sherry Gail Whitman of Walker and Christal Dawn Chaudry and husband, Tahir, of Corbin; a sister, Bessie Leath of Bell County; a sister-in-law, Jerldine Leath of Brice’s Creek; seven precious grandchildren, Shannon Dale North, Curtis Ray Knuckles, Thomas Wayne Knuckles, Bruce Edward Rich and wife, Pamela, Patsy Sue Patchin, Fanny Lorelei Whitman and Ali Imran Chaudry and wife, Misbah; 16 great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; special friends, the McLaughlin family; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Her funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Wednesday, November 17 at 1 P.M. with Bishop Mike McLaughlin officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Red Hill Cemetery at Arjay.
Casket bearers will be her grandsons.
Friends may call at the funeral home Tuesday between 6 and 9 P.M. and Wednesday prior to the funeral hour.
Expressions of sympathy may go to Shriner’s Hospitals for Children at https://lovetotherescue.org/ in her memory.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
