Barbourville, Ky. – Christine Hammons, 90, passed away June 30, 2022. Christine was the daughter of Wiley Hammons and Mattie McDonald Hammons born to them on February 11, 1932, in Bailey Switch, Knox County, Kentucky.
Christine had a strong Christian faith. She loved people, especially her family and church family. More than anything else, Christine enjoyed going to church. If the church doors were open, she was there. Christine was an active member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church for most of her life, nearly 81 years. Christine was a hardworking, independent woman. Before retiring, she worked nineteen years at Warners. In her free time, Christine enjoyed being in the company of others. She loved to talk and joke - she was known for her great sense of humor. Christine also enjoyed working outside in her flowers, cooking, and quilting.
In addition to her parents, Wiley Hammons and Mattie McDonald Hammons, Christine was preceded in death by four brothers; Norman Hammons, Lloyd Hammons, Roy Hammons, and Lester Hammons, four sisters; Lorene Hammons, Jeanetta Hammons Joyner, Zora Hammons Smith, Doris Hammons Meade; and three brothers-in-law; Tom Joyner, George Smith, and Gene Meade. Niece Velma Sue Clifton and nephew Carl Joyner also preceded Christine in death.
Left behind to mourn her passing is brother Marvin Ray Hammons and his wife Mary and sisters-in-law Bernice Hammons and Wanda Hammons all of Bennett Branch. Six nieces, Regina Gail Hammons, Jennifer Miller (Rodney), Sherry Vaughn (Ted), Norma Sams (Robert), Brenda Winston (Steve), and Betty Jean Sparks (Rodney), and five nephews, Larry Meade (Pat), Mike Meade (Kelly), Marvin Hammons, Jr. (Regina), Randel Joyner (Caurice), and Rick Joyner (Vickie), whom Christine loved dearly, also survive her and will remember her fondly.
