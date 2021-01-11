Christine Morgan Taylor, 70, of Richmond passed away Friday, January 8, 2021, at Baptist Health Richmond. Born May 9, 1950, in Corbin, KY, she was the daughter of the late Alex and Cora Morgan.
Christine was a member of the Richmond House of Prayer. She was a registered nurse.
In addition to her father and mother, she was preceded in death by seven brothers and four sisters.
She leaves behind her husband of 53 years, Glenn Ray Taylor; daughter, Melissa Edds (Marc); two grandchildren: Taylor and Logan Edds; four sisters: Jean Jones of Corbin; Jewel Day (Chester), Mary Steele of Cincinnati, OH, and Joyce Dorn of Dayton, OH.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, January 12, 2021, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Roger Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Rest Haven Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 12 – 2 P.M. Tuesday at Hart Funeral Home, located at 1011 Master Street in Corbin.
