Christmas in Barbourville

‘Twas a few weeks before Christmas,
And all through Barbourville,
The decorations were being placed,
And the excitement was getting real!
City workers readied the Christmas tree,
Dazzling lights were glowing bright,
The Alley was lined with fringes and balloons,
And carolers caroled with joyous delight!
Hot chocolate was shared among friends,
Cookies were decorated beautifully.
Ornaments were uniquely handcrafted,
And wreaths were created specially.
There were concerts and carriage rides,
And ice skating in the parking lot.
As the Polar Express made its rounds,
The Holly Market was getting hot!
Some folks enjoyed a meal with Santa,
Others listened to jazz from the Saxophone,
The Christmas Spirit had surely arrived,
Days of “Bah Humbug” were truly gone.
There was photo taking at the
gingerbread house,
In Santa’s sleigh, in front of the tree,
Under the stately candy cane arch,
And in the sparkling snowflake alley!
When suddenly…
before their delighted eyes did appear,
A parade of townspeople on festive floats,
That ended with Santa, Mrs. Claus, and their nine reindeer!
A manger scene was displayed on Main Street,
The story of Jesus’ Birth was read on the square, A Christmas Tree was lit in His honor,
Then, cheers of joy and laughter filled the air.
Now, the little town of Barbourville,
Is filled with wonderment, pride, and joy,
As its citizens return to their hallowed homes,
To celebrate the birth of the
Christ-child, baby boy!
©2022 Regina Bargo