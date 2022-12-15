I am pretty confident that everyone knows what next week is….Christmas Week!
This time next Sunday it will be Christmas Eve. The countdown is really on, and with Christmas Eve and New Years Eve landing on a Sunday, there are several different approaches when this happens.
There are many churches, that because of family events, dinners and requirements of time and attention, there will be no Sunday services, allowing folks to be with family instead of juggling going to church, planning dinners and all those things that happen on Christmas Eve. Other churches will be having their regular services or even planning special events on Christmas Eve. Our church is having a Christmas Eve Communion Service this year. Is it an interruption in the over all plans of Christmas?….could be, but the way I look at this particular event, it’s a part of my plans, so I’ve planned for it this Christmas.
Changing up Holiday Traditions isn’t a bad thing or it doesn’t have to be. I’m not the type of person to worry about eating at a specific time. It matters if you’ve got two or three other places to go. But then again, just come to wherever you are going and whenever you get there, it’s perfect. Repeat the process and everywhere you go will be joy, food, and mistletoe.
Now if you have no place to go and if you have no one coming over, don’t worry or fret, you are not caught off guard or surprised. You’ve planned your plans and I’m confident an interruption might just be a most welcomed guest in your life. Basically what I am feeling is let’s all just relax, take in our moments, whatever they be, and give God thanks and glory. After all, this week isn’t Christmas, we are still a week away.
