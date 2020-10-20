On October 18, 2020 at approximately 5:00 am Knox County Deputy Bobby
Jones responded to a complaint of someone being around houses near
Bethesda Baptist Church on HWY 3439 in Bimble.
When Deputy Jones arrived he observed a 2002 Honda Passport inside the
church parking lot. Deputy Jones encountered a lone female passenger inside
the vehicle. The passenger, Freedom R Bowling age 22 of Artemus, KY was
arrested on a Knox County Bench Warrant for failure to appear on a
Possession of Controlled Substance-1 st Degree charge. While arresting the
female, a male identified as Taza Bowling came walking southbound on
Highway 3439 away from the direction of the Scalf Chapel Church.
After talking with Taza Bowling, Deputy Jones was unable to connect him to any crime at that time. Freedom Bowling was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center. The 2002 Honda was towed from the church parking lot by a local towing service.
On October 18, 2020 at approximately 10:00 am Knox County Deputy Sam
Mullins received a call that a catalytic converter had been stolen off the
Scalf Chapel Church bus. After conducting an investigation, Deputy Mullins
developed Taza Bowling as a suspect in the crime.
On October 19, 2020 Deputies Sam Mullins and Booby Jones traveled to the
local towing service to process the Honda Passport. After arriving at the
towing service they discovered the vehicle had been taken.
On October 20, 2020 at approximately 8:50 am Deputy Mullins located the
stolen vehicle at a residence Highway 1304 in Hinkle. Deputy Mullins also
located Taza Bowling at the residence. Taza Bowling age 28 of Cannon, KY was arrested and charged with Criminal Mischief -2 nd Degree and Criminal Trespassing-3rd Degree regarding the theft of the catalytic converter taken from the Scalf Chapel Church bus. Taza Bowling was also charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition-Auto and Criminal Trespassing-3 rd Degree regarding the vehicle taken from the local towing service.
A second suspect in the Scalf Chapel bus converter theft has been identified.
The investigation is continuing and additional arrests are expected.
Deputies are also investigating catalytic converter thefts at two other Knox
County churches that could possibly be related.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.