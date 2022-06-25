Walker Missionary Baptist Church was recently gifted a new sign, donated in memory of the late magistrate Stacey Roark, who was a member of the church.
The new sign replaced an older tattered one that had been there for many years.
Stacey was a loyal and faithful member and friend to the church. Pastor Ken Merida was privileged to baptize Stacey in Stinking Creek (a place and community that he loved dearly). Stacey was among many who came to Walker Baptist Church during and after the tough times of the COVID pandemic.
During this time, Walker Baptist Church has become home to souls and new converts seeking the way of the Lord.
Walker was blessed over the past two years to have 24 new members by letter, 10 baptisms in the creek, and two ministers ordained from within its congregation. God is still blessing the little church under the hill.
The donor of the sign wishes to remain anonymous and considered it an honor and privilege to do this for Stacey’s church.
