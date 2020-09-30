Stephanie Watson

The Knox County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office is holding a raffle for a 58-inch VIZIO Smart TV with all funds going to the family of one of their own.

The raffle is being held for the benefit of Stephanie Watson, a circuit court bench clerk currently fighting cancer. Tickets are $5 or five for $20 and may be purchased until November 16, the Monday before Thanksgiving. Donations are also welcome.

Tickets can be purchased at the Knox Circuit Clerk’s office or one can contact any office employee via phone or Facebook. The television was donated by Circuit Court Clerk Greg Helton.

