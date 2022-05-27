With Summer fast approaching, it was time again to plant the beautiful flowers that now adorn the city’s light poles. A group of city workers, county officials, and local citizens joined together Saturday morning to help with beautifying the city.
featured
City beautified with new flowers, cleanup
Jeffery Ledington
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
Latest News
- City beautified with new flowers, cleanup
- 37 compete in disc golf tourney
- Knox man charged with assaulting minor
- Cross Drain Operations Start Tuesday, May 31 on KY 6 in Knox County
- SUMMER LEARNING: GOVERNOR'S SCHOLARS FIND OUT WHAT AND WHERE THEY WILL BE STUDYING
- March for Life held in support of overturning Roe vs. Wade
- Lynn Camp's Abby Mabe claims top spot in 1600m at regional meet
- Knox County Democrats holds organizational meeting
Most Popular
Articles
- Sentence handed down for man charged in death
- Flat Lick man served with multiple warrants after caught shoplifting
- Knox County Sheriff's Report
- Miranda Nicole Lawson - Obituary
- Knox man charged with assaulting minor
- GFWC Kentucky Barbourville Jr. Woman’s Study Club racks up awards at State Convention
- SUPERINTENDENT RECEIVES ACCOMPLISHED AND EXEMPLARY MARKS ON FIRST YEAR EVALUATION
- Board praises Messer’s exemplary first year as City School Superintendent
- Fiscal Court Declares May 25 Kenneth Lay Day
- Kenneth Ray "Boddy" Gibson - Obituary
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.