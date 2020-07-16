The Barbourville City Council met Thursday, July 9 in a spread-out council chamber.
The council passed the first reading of an ordinance allowing for bidding of a telecommunication franchise with the winner providing services to city residents. The proposal would see the city collect either a $4000 annual franchise fee or %3 of the winning bidder’s gross revenue.
A separate resolution saw Delta Gas receive a non-exclusive franchise for the city after previously winning the bid.
After an executive session the council voted to allow Samuel Davies to attend the sale of property on Sycamore Drive belonging to Lisa Mills. Davies is to bid on the property to “protect the city’s interest.”
